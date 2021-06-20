Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Trading Down 3.6%

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 13,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 13,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.69.

About Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.