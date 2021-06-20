Loser Coin (LOWB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.25 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00132621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00178682 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.75 or 1.00668996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.43 or 0.00823227 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

