LuaSwap Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $24,600.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00024439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.00733135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00043717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00083173 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,826,298 coins and its circulating supply is 90,893,095 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

