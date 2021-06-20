Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $33.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 840,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,792,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 6,003,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,926. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.66.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

