M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,625 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

