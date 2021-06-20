M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 19,824 ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMUB. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 211,865 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000.

NYSEARCA AMUB opened at $12.27 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2141 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

