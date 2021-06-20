M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 4,951 KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,260,000 after acquiring an additional 598,431 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 928,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after acquiring an additional 144,824 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 559,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 92,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,039.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 279,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBA opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

