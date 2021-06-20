M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $144,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,646 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 41.8% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 46,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 55.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

