Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Macy’s by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 593,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $17.72 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

