Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 597,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,206,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,267 shares of company stock worth $17,770,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

