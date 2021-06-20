Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 41,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,885,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Magnite alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,884. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Magnite by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 37,977 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth $1,871,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.