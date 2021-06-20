Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.73% of Main Street Capital worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

