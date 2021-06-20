MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Down 5%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 1,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 584,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 932,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.