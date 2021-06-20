Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 152.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

