Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 453 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $214.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $162.13 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.