Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

