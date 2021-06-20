Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lindsay worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $153.86 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

