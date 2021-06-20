Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

