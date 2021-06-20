Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $216.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

