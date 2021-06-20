Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.45. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 114.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

