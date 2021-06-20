Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $80.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

