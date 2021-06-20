Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.33.

ACN stock opened at $281.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.97. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $199.47 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.