Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,511.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,378.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,543.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

