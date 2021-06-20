ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $113.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

