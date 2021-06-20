Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $83.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of MPC opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

