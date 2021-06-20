Martin Court Acquires 6 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £152.88 ($199.74).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Martin Court acquired 415 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21).

On Friday, April 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,337 ($30.53) per share, for a total transaction of £140.22 ($183.20).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,478 ($32.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,418.84. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

