Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 21,832 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 374.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,665 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after buying an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.57.

VMW stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.08. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

