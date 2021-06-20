Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 4,578 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $295.88 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.