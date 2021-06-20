Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,679 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $171.09 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.