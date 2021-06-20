Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $15.86 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.