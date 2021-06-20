Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 56,330 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,504 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 56,330 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

