Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,510 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,045 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 73,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.