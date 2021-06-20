Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.12. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$12.98, with a volume of 322,794 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRE. Raymond James upped their price target on Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.32%.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.