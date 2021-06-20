Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Masonite International posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

NYSE DOOR traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.42. The company had a trading volume of 266,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a one year low of $63.06 and a one year high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,293,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.