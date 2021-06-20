Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $291.36 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,483,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $291,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of EW stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

