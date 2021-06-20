Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $428.91 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $428,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX stock opened at $299.70 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.11.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.