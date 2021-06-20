Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $345,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $431.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $453.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.02.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,079 shares of company stock worth $8,264,362 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

