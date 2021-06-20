Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 13,522 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.91% of Zebra Technologies worth $236,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $493.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.