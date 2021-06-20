Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.17. 7,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 512,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

