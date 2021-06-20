Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,333,216.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MATX stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $11,225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

