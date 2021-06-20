Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $352,542.75 and approximately $44.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,813.67 or 0.99959416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00354514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00426916 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00807667 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003294 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

