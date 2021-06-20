McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MPHYF opened at $34.25 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $34.25.
About McPhy Energy
