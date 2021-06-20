McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MPHYF opened at $34.25 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

About McPhy Energy

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

