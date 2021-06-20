mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.44. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 21,630 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MDF. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.82.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

