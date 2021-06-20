MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 2.5% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $133,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,468.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,917. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $922.50 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,445.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

