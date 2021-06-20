Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 568 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $203.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.87. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.