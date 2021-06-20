Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $93.59.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

