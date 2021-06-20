Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.9% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.