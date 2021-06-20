Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,574 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The AES were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in The AES by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

