Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in POSCO were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in POSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKX opened at $73.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24. POSCO has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

