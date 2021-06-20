Mettalex Price Hits $4.55 on Top Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00013415 BTC on exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $2.05 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00136709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00181016 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.30 or 0.99905109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.82 or 0.00830615 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

